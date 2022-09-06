TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Cloudy With Drizzle. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy With Drizzle. Hi 70.

Rain picked up in intensity last night after waves of steady rain and showers moved across Central PA on Labor Day. Many areas are waking up to a fresh 1-2″ of rainfall just since midnight. This is all healthy and beneficial for a region that is starved for moisture. The steady rain will continue for a few hours this morning before tapering to occasional showers the rest of today. There could even be some peeks of sunshine this afternoon before clouds roll back in from the coast tonight. Highs will likely be stuck in the 70s again, but with even a brief peek of sun, some locations could achieve 80°.

Another round of east flow means more clouds backing inland tonight along with areas of drizzle. That’s the setup for tomorrow too, which means more low clouds and patchy drizzle throughout the day. With the stubborn clouds and east breeze, highs will struggle to get much higher than 70°! Plan for a cool, dreary, and drizzly day tomorrow across Central PA.

We finally return to more seasonable conditions Thursday as the front pulls away. It will be mostly cloudy to start with some clearing later in the day. Dry weather will carry us through the start of the weekend with highs back in the low 80s. Friday looks like a great day to wrap up this shortened week. The next slow-moving area of low pressure will head our way by late Sunday with showers returning to the region. This next system also looks to stall out with several days of showers expected early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara