Dreary week ahead with occasional showers

TODAY: AM Fog/Drizzle, PM Stray Showers, Warm. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 64.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 77.

Yesterday was warm and dry with high temperatures near 80°! Some showers and even a few thunderstorms rolled through late last evening after the sun went down. Another batch of moisture is moving through early this morning. Fog and drizzle are omnipresent across Central PA to kick off the week. The rain won’t amount to much and there will be lulls by later this morning. That’s really this week in a nutshell: occasional showers, some lulls, and relatively warm.

Today through Wednesday feature periods of cloud cover, but the best chance for steady rain is likely this morning and then later tonight. Then recurring chances for some light showers and drizzle are possible with temperatures remaining in the 70s each afternoon. Tomorrow looks like the driest day of the three, with Wednesday morning looking damp from that drizzle again.

By the end of the week and next weekend, a coastal low and moisture should be just to our south over the Carolinas. At this time we don’t expect any major impacts with the moisture likely not moving too far northward. Some model guidance suggests any coastal impact from rain locally will hold off until this upcoming weekend- possibly by Sunday. The timing of this rain has been hard to pin down, so this is not a very confident forecast for next weekend and could improve with time.

We can definitely bank on some cloudier periods of weather Thursday-Sunday with a better chance of showers by Sunday. We will keep track of the changes in the weather pattern and post updates online, plus the latest 7-day on-air. It’s a very changeable forecast, so don’t hesitate to keep checking in with us.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara