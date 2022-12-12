TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cold! Lo 25.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 40.

The first part of this week looks quiet as high pressure keeps Central PA dry but seasonably chilly with highs right around 40° today through Wednesday. Some cold mornings are expected with lows dipping into the low 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. These temperatures are important because an area of low pressure will move across the country and approach Pennsylvania by Thursday.

Right now, it appears the region will start out as a mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain Thursday morning before changing over to plain rain by Thursday afternoon. The storm is still coming together, so shifts can happen, but right now it’s unlikely we see a lot of snow from this. Plain rain lasts through Thursday night and early Friday before the weather becomes windy and colder again next weekend. The active weather pattern continues, and we look to stay seasonably chilly for the foreseeable future!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara