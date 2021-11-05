Dry and cool through the weekend with chilly mornings continuing

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Hi 51.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Hi 53.

SUNDAY: Few Clouds, Coastal Storm SE, Staying Dry. Hi 55.

Another morning, another frosty start! Today will be pleasant enough, but it will remain on the cool side. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will still only reach the lower 50s, similar to yesterday. Rinse and repeat for tonight and tomorrow too. Lows overnight will dip below freezing setting up another frosty start for Saturday. It will be slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine, but not much. Highs will again be in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead, it will be a dry weekend, even through Sunday. High pressure arriving from the north will help steer a coastal storm track away from our region. The best chances for rain will stay east on Sunday with just a few clouds locally. Highs will be in the mid-50s for Sunday. Once the storm pulls away, we can expect seasonable to even milder than average conditions to build back into Pennsylvania for early next week through at least next Thursday. Rainfall chances look slim too without any significant storms until perhaps next weekend. We’ll watch the trends and keep you up-to-date. Enjoy the warmer days ahead! Winter isn’t quite here yet despite these frosty mornings.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara