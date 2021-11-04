Dry and cool weather continues through the weekend, warming up next week

TODAY: Plenty Of Sun, Some PM Clouds. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 50.

Today will be much like yesterday with a frosty start and a pleasant enough afternoon. It will stay chilly though, with highs around 50°. Expect less breezy conditions today and some clouds at times too. Tonight will feature more cold temperatures with overnight lows around the freezing mark. Dry weather is expected through tomorrow as any lake effect rain or snow showers stay just to our northwest. Tomorrow will also stay on the chilly side despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 50° once again.

Looking ahead to the weekend we should be on the outside of any rain chances. High pressure arriving from the north will help steer the coastal storm track away from the interior Mid-Atlantic. The best chances for rain will be in far eastern PA to the coastline on Sunday. Once the storm pulls away to the western Atlantic Ocean we can expect seasonable to even milder than average conditions to build back into Pennsylvania for early next week through at least next Thursday. Rainfall chances look slim too without any significant storms until perhaps next weekend. We’ll watch the trends and keep you up-to-date. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara