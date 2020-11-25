Showers tonight, dry and mild Thanksgiving afternoon

OVERNIGHT: Showers, Mild. Lo 52.

THANKSGIVING DAY: AM Showers, Then Partly Sunny, Mild! Hi 62. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Mild! Hi 58. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Showers overspreading the Mid-state this evening will taper off overnight, but another round of showers will arrive by daybreak. This will especially impact our central and eastern counties, but everyone will see the rain wrap up by mid-morning. For the rest of the holiday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures pushing well above normal for the afternoon. It will turn a little breezy with west winds of 10-15 mph. Black Friday looks quiet with some sunshine and temperatures remain mild too.

A dry cold front will cross Saturday and aside from some passing clouds and a stray shower, the only impact will be some cooler air. A storm will gather strength along the Gulf Sunday, eventually moving northward toward the Mid-Atlantic by late Sunday night and Monday. This will be our next soaking rain with early indications suggesting an inch of rain (or more) is possible. We’ll continue to monitor. In the meantime, confidence is growing in much cooler air arriving by the middle of next week as a trough digs into the eastern U.S. behind Monday’s rain storm. It will also turn windy next Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy the holiday week!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo