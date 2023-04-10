TODAY: Sunny. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 38.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Thanks to clear skies and calm winds overnight (after a spectacular Easter Sunday!), this week will start chilly and perhaps even frosty in a few spots. That chilly air will be a quick afterthought though! The week ahead will be sunny with moderating temperatures as strong high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard. Each day will warm by at least a few degrees…with highs in the 70s by tomorrow and eventually back into the low 80s by week’s end! While tonight may see temperatures drop into the upper 30s again, most nights this week will be in the 50s, marking a true transition to Spring!

It’s been a dry start to the year. In fact, 2023 is the 6th driest year on record so far…and it doesn’t look like we’ll see a drop of rain through at least Friday. There is the chance for a stray shower late Saturday, but even that looks iffy at this point. A better chance for showers could come next Sunday as a cold front crosses the region…with cooler air to follow. Any rain chances beyond a few days out should be taken with a grain of salt, however. A warm and dry pattern is shaping up and that sometimes begets more warm and dry weather — so stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara