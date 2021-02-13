Dry today, light mix returns for Monday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Light Mix Develops Late, Mainly Southeast. Lo 27. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Late AM Wintry Mix Develops. Wintry Mix Possible Through the Evening. Hi 34. Winds: E 5 mph.

Aside from some patchy freezing drizzle early this morning, today will be a dry albeit cloudy day with more seasonable temperatures. By tonight, a light mix of some snow or sleet showers can develop mainly east and southeast of Harrisburg. The bulk of the moisture will hold off until Monday however.

MONDAY: A stronger, developing storm will lift north from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Even though the center of the storm is still be in the Tennessee Valley, moisture will arrive in advance of the storm by the late morning hours Monday. We will need to prepare for a light wintry mix developing for the second half of Monday. In addition, some accumulating snow is still possible northwest of Harrisburg along the 322 corridor across Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. For most of us however, a mix of sleet or freezing rain will fall during the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING: The main slug of moisture with this entire system will roll through late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. With temperatures still hovering around freezing, sleet or freezing rain could continue well into the night before ending as a cold rain prior to daybreak Tuesday. Watch icy roads throughout this duration before we dry out by Tuesday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Another Gulf storm will move through the area Thursday. With a preceding cold air mass in place, there is higher confidence of precipitation starting out as steady snow Thursday morning before a transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. We are still four days out from this event so exact details and timing are yet to be determined, but stay tuned as this storm will have an impact to the morning commute. Warmer air will surge in late Thursday and Friday with some plain rain, but colder air again looms for next Saturday.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo