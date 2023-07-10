TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 89.

Yesterday brought heavy rain to the region, which significantly alleviated drought concerns across Pennsylvania. However, it was too much of a good thing in some spots. Isolated flash flooding was an issue in parts of Central PA yesterday. Most locations picked up between 1-2″ of rain but a few gauges picked up between 4-5″ of rain locally. Even with the flooding concerns, it was exactly what the region needed to climb out of what has been a dry year thus far. July, however, has been a wet month. So far, 3.82″ of rain has been measured at Harrisburg International Airport. That’s 2.58″ above the normal so far this month. It seems like as the calendar flipped to July, the faucet turned on and this month has made a big dent in the drought. Overall good news for the region.

The front from yesterday will help lower the humidity a bit early this week. Highs will be in the low 80s today as the humidity drops. Expect some lingering clouds this morning with the sun returning this afternoon. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be bright as temperatures climb close to 90° with high pressure taking control for a bit. The humidity will be held in check too. Rain chances remain minimal until Thursday when dewpoints start to climb again, supporting chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. This humid theme, supportive of daily afternoon thunderstorms, will continue into the upcoming weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s, pretty typical for mid-July. In fact, another heat wave is possible from Wednesday through Friday this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara