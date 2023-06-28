TODAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Patchy Fog. Lo 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 83.

Another round of severe weather rocked the Midstate yesterday with areas east of the river once again getting the most rain. There were a few wind damage reports again too, but far fewer than Monday. While the rain over the last couple of days helped with the drought in spots, it didn’t wipe it away for the whole region. More rain will still be needed and the region has more chances to get some coming up over the weekend.

Today and Thursday both look dry with a little drop in the humidity too. In fact, today’s highs won’t quite reach 80°! Expect partly sunny skies today with some patchy fog developing tonight as skies clear. Tomorrow will bring lots of sunshine and a real drop in the humidity. Highs return to the lower 80s. The humidity returns Friday and along with it thunderstorms. Most of the day looks dry, with storms firing up by Friday evening. More showers and storms are likely Saturday through Monday as well. The weekend looks unsettled, but the region still needs the rain and it won’t be a washout. While outdoor plans can move forward, keep an eye on the abc27 Weather App for storms each afternoon. As we get closer to July 4th, storm chances do appear to decrease. Good news for holiday plans, but let’s try to get some more rain before the holiday so we can enjoy our freedom, cookouts, and fireworks! We’ll have more details on the upcoming holiday forecast as we get closer to next week. Enjoy the lower humidity for a couple of days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara