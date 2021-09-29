Drying out today, pleasant through the end of the week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 52.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 67.

After some morning showers and rumbles of thunder yesterday, the cold front came through last evening. The wind shifted and a new air mass has taken hold of Central PA this morning. It’s cooler, more refreshing, and now we have a chance to dry out once again. It looks like a nice stretch of weather is heading our way through the end of the week!

Conditions look to stay dry through Saturday! An upper-level low will hang out along the Northeast coast, but it should be too far away to have much impact on our weather other than ushering in cooler air and some daytime clouds. Today’s highs will be near 70°. For most of us, highs tomorrow and Friday will stay in the 60s, but a slow recovery back into the low 70s is expected by the weekend. A slow-moving trough will attempt to bring some showers our way toward the back half of Sunday and those showers will likely linger into next week. Until then though, another pleasant stretch is on tap! Both Friday Night Football and the Penn State primetime game look to offer very friendly football weather. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara