Drying out today, staying breezy, more rain by Friday

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 66. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 44.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 64.

After occasional showers affected the region last evening and overnight, the Nor’easter will finally begin to pull away from the area today. It turned breezy yesterday as the storm ramped up and the winds will continue today behind the system. The next two days will at least offer the region the chance to dry out before another and more significant rain event affects Central PA this weekend.

Today will be a dry but gusty day with wind gusts to 30 mph through most of the day. The day will start off mostly cloudy but we should see clearing skies this morning with mostly sunny skies on tap for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s this afternoon, making for an overall pleasant day despite the breeze. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the 40s. Thursday will also be dry but with increasing clouds as our next storm tracks through the southern states. Highs tomorrow will also be in the 60s with less of a breeze.

As clouds increase Thursday night, showers will develop by early Friday morning. While showers will be off and on for the first part of Friday, a steady and heavy rain looks to develop by Friday afternoon and continue through most of Friday night. Highs will only be in the 50s. It will turn windy later Friday too making for a dark and stormy start to Halloween weekend. While the heavy rain should end by Saturday, scattered showers will linger through much of the day. The system could even linger into Sunday morning with a few light showers too. Most of the measurable rain will come Friday night, however, with 1-2″ of rain possible through the entire event. By Sunday, we start to slowly clear out, but it will be breezy and cooler. We’ll maintain dry weather early next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s. As the seasons change, this is the time of year we typically see big fronts and gusty weather. This week is living up to the calendar for sure. Enjoy the sunshine while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara