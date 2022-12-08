TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 45.

While the fog this morning isn’t as widespread as yesterday, there are still areas where the fog is around and is locally dense. Skies have cleared slightly overnight and there should be at least some sunshine this morning, but clouds will remain dominant today. Highs will be near 50° this afternoon and a bit of a breeze kicks up from the north too. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions with highs in the 40s. Clouds will return tomorrow evening ahead of our next waves moving through Friday night.

We are tracking more waves of low pressure for the weekend! Another system takes aim at Central PA for Friday night into Saturday. Once again, we do not expect a significant amount of moisture, but there will be just enough to keep it damp to start the weekend. Colder air will also be in play Friday night into Saturday. At this time, some flurries or light snow showers could occur very early Saturday morning in our western tier. Accumulation isn’t expected, but we’ll keep you posted if we expect any slick spots. Most of Saturday should be dry and cloudy. Yet another wave now looks to develop in the flow pattern by Sunday. This also could start as a light mix in spots before changing to cold rain showers. Northern Pennsylvania has the highest chance of seeing some wet snowflakes on Sunday. However, this event could be similar to Tuesday with most of the region seeing rain but some slick spots could be isolated early in the day. December stays active with another mix event changing to rain late next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara