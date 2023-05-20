TONIGHT: Evening Showers, Then Clearing. Lo 50. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78.

Today was cool and cloudy in the morning with sunshine finally breaking through this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures climbed to nearly 80° this afternoon, especially for places that saw several hours of sunshine. This evening, a line of showers is moving across the viewing area and will likely exit our eastern counties by 9pm. Amounts have been around 0.25″ so far with this line — needed, but not enough to truly help with our growing deficit here in Central PA. The rest of tonight will feature clearing skies and some breezy conditions at times too. Lows will be around 50°. Tomorrow looks gorgeous to end the weekend. Skies will be sunny and highs will be near 80° again Sunday afternoon. Enjoy it!

A prolonged dry stretch of weather is likely for the extended forecast. It may even last through next weekend. Temperatures will rise close to 80° for most of the week. A weak front drops through Wednesday night, so a few clouds or evening a passing shower may occur late Wednesday, but the odds for showers are low. Some guidance hints at more clouds by the weekend, but other reliable forecast models keep things dry and mainly sunny. We will keep you updated about the holiday weekend forecast as get closer. The going pattern is seasonable and dry. No reason to think that changes anytime soon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara