TODAY: Rainy & Breezy, 0.50-1.00″. Hi 41. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Leftover Showers, Breezy. Lo 39. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Our wettest day of this week occurs today as a round of Gulf moisture pushes northward and lasts into the evening. Waves of rain will occur throughout the day and it will be breezy at times too. Rain amounts will range between 0.50-1.00″ through early Friday. The majority of the rain will fall this morning with temperatures sticking close to 40° throughout the day.

A northwesterly breeze returns Friday to dry us out heading into the weekend. In fact, Friday could be downright windy at times. It won’t be long until our next round of Gulf moisture arrives to end the weekend. There are still some model guidance differences, but some suggest a mix of rain and snow developing Sunday afternoon. There is still a chance some areas could see accumulating snow Sunday night so we will watch this system closely and update the forecast over the coming days.

A look ahead to next week shows another chance for rain and snow Wednesday with temperatures that reflect late January normals. The pattern is certainly active…the question will be can it actually snow here or will these systems continue to produce mostly rain? Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara