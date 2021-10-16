‘Extended summer’ ends today, gusty showers cross during the early-mid afternoon

TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Gusty Line Of Showers Between 10a-4p. Hi 75. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Turning Cooler & Breezy. Lo 50. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix Of Clouds & Sun, Breezy & Cooler! Hi 62. Winds: W 10-15 mph, Gusts To 30 mph.

It’s feeling a lot more like summer this morning with temperatures in the mid-60s for most of us! Say goodbye to the extended summer though as a strong cold front will push through today, bringing the return of gusty winds and much more seasonable conditions going into early next week.

Before the change occurs, there will a gusty line (or two) of showers that cross this afternoon. While an isolated damaging wind gust is possible, widespread severe weather is not expected today. Still, this line will bear down quick, so be aware if spending any time outdoors. Showers will enter our western counties by 10a and should clear most of Lancaster county by 4p today. By tonight, skies will quickly begin to clear as cooler and drier air rushes in. Overnight lows will tumble into the upper 40s or low 50s.

A much more seasonable stretch of weather then awaits us. There will be plenty of daytime clouds Sunday and Monday, but aside from a stray light shower, most of those days will be dry. Temperatures will be a few ticks below average with highs struggling to make it into the low 60s.

As ridging begins to take control over the east coast again, temperatures will respond and therefore another stretch of milder than average weather is expected by mid-week. It won’t be anything like this past week though with the warmest air being low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, but with lots of sunshine! Indications are that another cool down will occur as we head toward next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo