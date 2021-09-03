Fair weather continues through Saturday, light showers for Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy! Lo 57.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant! Hi 79.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 77.

Lots of sun, low humidity, and a steady northwest breeze are exactly what was needed after 4 to 8 inches of rain that fell from the remnants of Ida on Wednesday. Yesterday provided exactly that, and more of that is on the way through Saturday.

High pressure will provide a stellar start to the Labor Day weekend with more sunshine and low humidity for Friday and Saturday. There will be a front on Sunday that could provide some scattered showers, especially in the morning. Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon. We are back to pleasant conditions for Monday with a northwest breeze and lower humidity. Now that our 4th hottest meteorological summer on record is behind us, hopefully, we can enjoy some late summer weather for a bit. It will be very September-like next week: comfortable temperatures, not too cool, and limited rainfall. That’s welcome news after Ida this week. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara