Fall begins today, temperatures warm up, smoky haze returns

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 80.

Today looks nice again after another chilly (and in some cases frosty!) start. Sunshine and blue skies will be dominant this afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s. High pressure remains parked over the region tonight, but it won’t be as chilly. Lows will fall into the 50s tonight, rather than the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be pleasant and warmer with highs around 80°. The one caveat with all the sun in the forecast is the return of the wildfire smoke layer in the atmosphere. That could occur during the second half of today into Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if the brilliant blue sky we’ve grown accustomed to is blocked just a bit as it was last week thanks to that smoke.

While there isn’t any great threat of rain in the forecast, some long-range models do bring some tropical moisture northward by the weekend. We will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico as moisture could be pushed north from the tropical activity there. At this time, Tropical Storm Beta will affect the Texas coastline and then stall out through this week. Some guidance suggests Beta and its remnant showers will move into Central PA during the second half of Saturday and Sunday. This isn’t a given yet, but the possibility does exist. The latest guidance as of this morning suggests Saturday should remain dry, but some clouds creep northward. While the majority of Beta’s moisture looks to stay just south of our region, a front could bring some showers during the second half of Sunday into next Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty in this forecast as we wait and see exactly what happens with Beta. We will update you as we go this week…stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara