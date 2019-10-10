Fall Foliage Forecast: Cooler nights and rain just in time

Central Pennsylvania is starting to see some gradual changes in the leaves, while northern Pennsylvania is well on the way to its best colors.

For local trees, we are expecting a better array of colors compared to last year. Last year’s wet conditions did not yield many colors, and it was a dull display of fall color at best.

This year, cooler nights are lining up with some much-needed rain over the past week or so. The best colors should be present from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2 from north to south.

Enjoy the pleasant fall weather and hopefully brighter and fuller colors than last year!