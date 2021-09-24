Fall starting with a user-friendly Friday and weekend forecast

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy At Times. Hi 71.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies, Cool. Lo 52.

SATURDAY: Passing Clouds, Increasing Clouds Late. Hi 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 72.

What a change! A slow-moving front drug a lot of heavy rain across the Commonwealth yesterday. Between Wednesday and Thursday some local areas picked up 3-4″ of rain. Now cooler and drier air replaced the humid/water-loaded air that led to this heavy rain. This means for Friday and the weekend forecast a refreshing stretch of weather is here! Sunshine dominates today with highs near 70°. So even though temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s it is a quick recovery for the afternoon. Winds from the northwest will be breezy at times this afternoon and evening, otherwise it is a quiet weather day.

The weekend weather features a repeating pleasant pattern of daily highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a front that arrives in Pennsylvania for Saturday afternoon and evening, but only a few additional clouds are likely to pass through as our local weather remains dry.

Next week does not show much change in the general weather pattern with seasonable weather likely to remain in place for Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front likely passes through by Tuesday into Wednesday. This front could stall just east of the Midstate along the East Coast. While it is not set in stone, a slow-developing low pressure system may back its way into the Mid-Atlantic by next Thursday and Friday brining some periods of cool, damp weather. We will keep tabs on this long term forecast, but before all of that take some time to enjoy this tremendous early fall weather!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso