At least one chance for rain this week, and another warm-up likely...

Not much change to report for the upcoming week. This time of year we tend to get one or two fronts a week. We expect this to happen, only to bring a moderate cool down before mild air quickly returns. These fronts also lack significant moisture.

We still expect some rain toward the middle of the week, which may hopefully be enough to keep the winter wheat, barley and rye germinating and growing. Otherwise the quiet weather will keep many corn and bean harvesters steady through mid-October.