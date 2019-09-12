Farm Report: Summer warmth stays, tropical activity increases

This past week brought several days of 90-degree heat as the dry conditions prevailed. This weekend may give us a temporary break from the heat, but expect more warmer than average conditions for the last days of summer.

We still do not see any signs of soaking rains, so we wait for increasing activity in the tropics. One or two named tropical storms are expected by next week that will likely track toward the U.S. That will be our best chance for significant rain for the end of the month. Until then, we are mainly dry with some spells of late summer heat!