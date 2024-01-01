(WHTM)– There’s a saying that “Farm Show brings snow”. Early January often brings an increasing chance for snow, especially over a 10 day stretch during Farm Show week. Our recent Farm Shows have brought very little (if any) snow. Farm Show 2024 could be different.

Model guidance shows a significant storm developing over the central US this week and reaching the east coast this weekend for the start of the Farm Show. There are posts floating through social media that show high-end snow. I would use caution with any forecasts showing snow amounts this early. There is still potential for this storm to change or mix with rain in the Midstate. Use trusted sources and know that our weather team will be posting frequent updates on the weekend storm. We are starting to notice a trend that shows this storm having greater impacts for second half of the weekend. Expect more details to follow.

Additional storms are forecast to track into the Mid-Atlantic for Farm Show week. Model guidance suggests two additional storms which favor more rain than snow and could produce periods of steady and soaking rain throughout Farm Show week.