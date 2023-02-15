TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 45. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rainy & Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 56° is almost 15 degrees warmer than average. The last two days featured conditions similar to temperatures during the last week of March! The winter that never was continues. Despite a brief shower early, today looks absolutely phenomenal! Skies clear and warmer air will surge northward this afternoon with highs expected to reach the mid-60s! It will be a spring-like day for sure, so get outside and enjoy it!

A warm front will cross Thursday bringing the best chance for rain this week. One round of showers is expected Thursday afternoon with another band of showers expected Friday morning as the cold front slices through next. Around 0.25″ of rain is expected from this system. Friday’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening as gusty winds pick up behind the cold front. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Friday with lows by Saturday morning in the 20s. A huge drop, but like the rest of this winter, the cold air won’t last.

We bounce right back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday and we stay dry too. Pretty nice local weather for anyone enjoying the extended holiday weekend. Get outside and have at it my friends! Spring has sprung!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara