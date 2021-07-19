Feeling slightly better this week with fewer storms and more comfort!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 68.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 90.

Stubborn clouds with cooler air dominated the weather yesterday as highs struggled to creep close to 80°, so it was about 10-12° cooler than mid-July should be! Other than some drizzle at times underneath the clouds, we held dry, which was needed after Saturday’s bouts of rain. This week will bring relief from the extreme humidity and rainfall. It won’t be cool per se, but it will feel generally better without the constant threat of rain.

Today and tomorrow both look mainly dry as a weak ridge keeps t-storms focused mainly north of Pennsylvania. One or two storms may still develop today, but they will be few and far between. It will be toasty again with highs around 90° both days. A front approaches from the north Wednesday, bringing a few storms with it by the afternoon, but like today, activity should be slim to nil. Another shot of pleasant air will move in for Thursday, with the next chance for a storm or two coming with another front Friday afternoon. Overall though, the week will feature much drier and more comfortable air compared to what we’ve dealt with so far this month, and we could certainly use it! Overnights will feel more comfortable too with lows in the 60s rather than mid-70s. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara