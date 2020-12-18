A few morning flurries today, staying mostly cloudy into Monday

TODAY: Cloudy, Scattered Flurries Early Mainly Northwest. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 29. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

An upper air disturbance swinging through the state will bring a few flurries and snow showers this morning, but mainly north and west of Harrisburg. A dusting is possible along some of the ridge-tops of Mifflin and Juniata counties, but travel will not be affected. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into this afternoon with perhaps some clearing late in the day. Any clearing tonight will result in patchy areas of fog by Monday morning. Clouds hang tough for late Monday as yet another shortwave crosses at night, bringing another opportunity for rain or snow showers.

A brief period of moderating temperatures will come for the middle of the week, but a cold front will bring our next shot at widespread rain just in time for Christmas Eve day. Behind the front, expect sharply colder air for Christmas Day with a few flurries and snow showers possible. Next weekend will be cold with highs only in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo