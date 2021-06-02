Few showers today, better chance of storms Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 63.

THURSDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 80.

There was plenty of cloud cover around yesterday, despite no rainfall. High temperatures were around 80° and today looks similar. A warm front arrives across Central PA on this Wednesday to bring a stray shower in spots during the morning, and a stray shower or t-storm in the afternoon and evening. We do not expect much activity today and most backyards will likely stay dry. Highs will be around 80° once again. More clouds and stray showers will be around tonight with lows in the 60s.

Thursday provides a better chance for thunderstorms as another front moves through the area. A more organized line of thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, some of which could be severe, containing gusty winds and brief downpours. There will be more humidity tomorrow with temperatures again around 80° in the afternoon. Most storm activity will be dying out by the evening.

Other than a stray storm Friday afternoon, the upcoming weekend features building heat and lots of sunshine. Highs reach 90° on Sunday and we expect more days in the 90s next week to bring our first heat wave of the year. In addition to the building heat, a stretch of dry conditions is also expected once again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara