Fighting off clouds the next two days, mild mid-week on the way

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 20.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Milder. Hi 40.

The weather looks fairly tame to start the new work week and a warm-up is still on tap by mid-week too, just in time for February to arrive. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures still on the chilly side. We will be fighting an east flow today and tomorrow and that will keep temperatures in the lower to mid-30s this afternoon. By tomorrow and Wednesday, noticeably milder conditions take over with high temperatures easily in the 40s. While clouds will be fighting the sun early this week, the weather should stay dry and fairly quiet.

The forecast becomes a bit more complicated by Thursday as a cold front approaches Central PA. At this time, our region appears to be on the warm side of this front, which means highs around 50°. It also means rain for the region rather than snow. Thursday and Thursday night look damp and while the rain could end as some snow showers early Friday, most if not all of this should fall as rain. The mild air will get pushed southward behind this system, and another chill sets up for next weekend. By Saturday, highs will be struggling to reach 30° again! A bit of a roller coaster to kick off February!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara