Filtered sunshine today, but still mild, showers tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Cooler. Hi 56. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was yet another gorgeous day across Central PA with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Can we keep it going today? For the most part, yes. Today will feature a sunny start, however, clouds will be on the increase through the day and the sun will be filtered this afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild, with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be cloudy with patchy drizzle developing toward morning. Lows will be milder, in the upper 40s overnight.

A weak wave will bring some showers and drizzle tomorrow morning, but any rainfall will be light. Amounts will be around 0.25″ or less for most areas. It will be slightly cooler tomorrow thanks to east flow with highs in the 50s. Skies will stay mainly cloudy on Thursday, but a strong southerly flow will help temperatures climb into the 70s! A cold front will then cross Friday, bringing some showers ahead of it Thursday night and Friday morning. The warmest air of the week will surge in on Friday with highs pushing into the low to mid-70s!

After the front passes, it will turn cooler for the weekend but cooler is relative as highs will remain well above normal. Saturday looks to be the dry day of the two as the next area of low pressure will bring showers by Sunday. Enjoy the warmth and enjoy the rain too…we need some!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara