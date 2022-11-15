TODAY: Rain & Snow After 1pm. 1-3″ NW of Harrisburg. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Showers & Breezy. Lo 38. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The sun finally broke through yesterday and as skies cleared, temperatures tumbled last night. Many areas are well into the 20s this morning and that cold air is setting the table for a chilly rain today and some wet snow too! Clouds will increase this morning ahead of an area of low pressure moving northward from the Gulf. This low will overspread the region with a chilly rain starting in the SW after lunchtime. The rain will likely start as a period of wet snow, especially for areas north and west of Harrisburg. Even in these regions, temperatures will remain above freezing. This initial burst of snow could linger through the early evening long enough to put down 1-3″ in areas NW of Harrisburg, especially the elevations. Don’t be caught off guard! After this initial burst, most places will see mainly rain late this afternoon and evening, especially across the south and east. The rain will continue through early tomorrow morning before exiting around daybreak. Around 0.50″ of rain is expected across the region.

Today’s timeline.

Projected snowfall.

Skies clear on Wednesday, but temperatures stay chilly. It will be breezy both Wednesday and Thursday behind this system. Some lake-effect rain and/or snow showers could develop Thursday, and then another shot of cold air will follow for Friday and the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s to around 40°. Overnight lows will drop below freezing and will likely be in the 20s for several nights in a row. While no major weather systems appear in play beyond today’s brief taste of winter, the chill appears to last for quite a while and gets reinforced over the weekend. Bundle up! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara