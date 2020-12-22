Fog develops overnight, heavy rain arrives Christmas Eve

THIS EVENING: Breezy, Turning Cooler. Temperatures Falling Into The Mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies Clearing, Patchy Dense Fog Late. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 43.

A gusty northwest breeze this afternoon will settle after sunset. High pressure will settle in overnight which will clear skies out and allow temperatures to fall into the 20s. With moisture from the leftover snowpack, areas of dense fog are likely to form Wednesday morning. Watch for patchy areas of ice as standing water from melting snow may re-freeze with the falling temps. Wednesday looks to be a tranquil day with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably mild temperatures.

Things change by Christmas Eve as a potent cold front bears down on Pennsylvania. Ahead of the cold front, clouds and drizzle will kick off Thursday. Then, steady rain will develop for Thursday afternoon and evening, some of which could be heavy. Highs on Christmas Eve day will be in the mid to upper 50s! Around midnight Christmas Eve night, sharply colder air will move in which could change any leftover rain showers over to snow showers, although accumulation is expected to be minimal. Temperatures will tumble down into the mid-20s by Christmas morning! One item of note: we anticipate around 1″ of rain on Thursday and Thursday night. While major flooding isn’t anticipated at this time, that amount of rain and the current snowpack could cause low lying trouble spots and blocked drainage areas to flood. We will be continuing to monitor and keep you posted on any flooding threat.

Christmas Day will be much colder and windy as temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s. A 10-20 mph northwest wind will drop wind chills into the teens for most of the day. A few snow showers will be around but again little to no accumulation expected. Next weekend will be chilly too with highs only in the 30s and overnight lows near 20°.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo