Foggy start, but overall a mild end to 2021

NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM Fog, Damp Conditions. Then Clearing with a Mix of Clouds and Sun, Mild. High 56.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Develop After Midnight. Low 47.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Periods of Rain, 0.5-1.0″. High 59.

Today is yet another day in this stretch of very mild weather. This is not record setting, but it likely cements this as the 3rd warmest December in Harrisburg weather history. Temperatures this morning start in the upper 40s and low 50s with a lot of fog and low clouds. This moisture will clear up some for the afternoon with peeks of sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Despite the damp start there is no rain the forecast today.

The next storm system will push in quickly from the southwest later tonight. This system is originating in the desert Southwest, but will race in our direction. A round of soaking rain is poised to arrive New Years Day morning (after midnight). Periods of rain will continue through the afternoon before rain tapers off to just a few showers Saturday night and Sunday. By late-Sunday, a powerful front will cross, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s by Monday morning. With the cold air crashing in it is possible a period of wet snow develops Sunday night, but confidence is low on that aspect of the forecast at this time. Highs early next week will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but dry weather will return. Highs could climb to 50°+ by the middle of next week.

A look ahead into January shows that we will see more ups and downs in temperatures. So instead of consistently warming into the 40s and 50s, I would expect more seasonable conditions (Hi 30s/40s, low 20s) with the mild days mixing in at times.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso