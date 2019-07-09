Sunny, humid days ahead before storms return Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny, Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Muggy, Patchy Fog. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot! Hi 89.

Dry air finally pushed southward into Central PA late yesterday and cut the humidity to make for a pleasant Monday evening. The good news is that today and Wednesday will continue this trend. The next 2 days will feature stellar summer weather as temperatures warm well into the 80s. Humidity will certainly be noticeable but 70-degree tropical dew points look to hold off. Both days will feature lots of sunshine and perfect pool opportunity.

Some changes come by Thursday as a strong disturbance crosses the Great Lakes. Ahead of the system, plenty of heat and humidity will be in place for afternoon thunderstorms. As better dynamics arrive late in the day, we can’t rule out some strong to severe storms, but this is something we’ll keep an eye on as we get closer. The timing could actually be later in the day too, with some places not seeing t-storms until close to sunset.

Behind Thursday’s cold front, most of, if not the entire weekend looks dry! Temperatures will surge back to near 90 as humidity levels increase again. Rain chances at this point look low into early next week as we will lack a significant trigger. The heat stays on as we head into mid-July. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara