Freezing rain this evening slowly transitions to plain rain overnight

THIS EVENING: Freezing Rain, Especially North of I-81 & Over Higher Terrain. Temperatures Around 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Freezing Rain Changing To Rain Late. Temperature Rising To Near 35 By Morning.

TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT & TUESDAY MORNING: Mist late this afternoon will transition to a steady period of rain and freezing rain this evening. Locations north of I-81 and over the highest elevations have the greatest risk for icing where temperatures never climbed above 30 degrees today. Elsewhere, across the urban corridor of Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster, freezing rain is possible but with marginally cold temperatures, widespread impacts to travel are not expected. Temperatures may take a while to climb above 33 degrees overnight but a transition to plain rain is expected as we head past midnight. Any lingering ice should be gone by mid-morning as temperatures begin to take off.

Today & tonight’s timeline.

THURSDAY: After a break on Wednesday, another Gulf storm will move through the area Thursday. With a preceding cold air mass in place, there is higher confidence of precipitation starting out as steady snow Thursday morning before a transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. It appears sleet is likely later in the day Thursday and this could even end as plain rain with warm air winning out before the storm pulls away early Friday morning. This storm is still a few days out, so more specifics will come later in the week. Stay tuned.

At this point, it appears the weekend will offer another respite from the constant barrage of storms we have been experiencing this month. Good news for sure if it can hold up.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo