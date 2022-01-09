Freezing rain this morning slowly turns to plain rain this afternoon

TODAY: Freezing Rain To Rain, Icy. Hi 36. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning Colder & Breezy. Lo 23. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Colder & Blustery. Hi 29. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Freezing rain continues to expand across the Midstate this morning. Temperatures are below freezing everywhere so any rain that falls will freeze on contact with any surface that is not treated. The highest amounts of ice are expected over areas north and west of I-81 — specifically Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, northern Dauphin, and Lebanon counties where up to a quarter-inch of ice is possible. Elsewhere…ice accretion will be closer to a tenth of an inch. All it takes is a glaze of ice to cause slick spots so use caution all across the Midstate this morning.

By this afternoon, temperatures will slowly rise above freezing which should put an end to the icing threat by around 2p. Leftover rain showers will linger into early this evening before much colder air begins to push in tonight. Lows by Monday morning will dip into the low 20s, with highs Monday only in the upper 20s.

The coldest air of the season thus far moves in for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Lows both days will be in the low to mid-teens with even single-digit readings possible north of Harrisburg. We begin to warm up a bit by Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but it’s short lived as highs next weekend look to stay in the 30s. No big storms on the horizon right now, although there is potential for some snow by late next Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo