Frigid start today, snow showers Friday, storm stays away this weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Not As Cold. Lo 26.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, PM Snow Showers. Hi 36.

This morning will be the coldest morning of the week thanks to high pressure sitting directly overhead. That means clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures plummeted overnight into the single digits for many backyards. Full sunshine early today and southerly flow will help highs to bounce back today though. Low 30s are expected this afternoon. Clouds will increase late today ahead of tomorrow’s clipper. It will be cloudy tonight, but not as cold, with lows in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow’s clipper system could bring us some scattered snow showers, but the latest trends show this system falling apart over our area. Some light snow showers are still possible, especially later in the day, but not much snow should fall Friday. The main attention this weekend will be on a strengthening winter storm along the coast. The bullseye for this storm looks to be New England/Boston. The track may wobble a bit even as we close in on the actual storm developing. That being said, all signals point to this storm staying east of our region and missing us just like last weekend. It’s a bit of a closer shave, however, and we will still need to watch our far eastern counties in case they get clipped with a couple of inches of snow early Saturday. Even that though seems unlikely at this point. It will be chilly and windy through Saturday with highs only in the low 20s. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits as the storm pulls away up the coast.

The back half of the weekend remains chilly but mainly dry with highs staying in the upper 20s. A warming trend will take place next week as highs rebound into the 40s by Tuesday, and potentially even 50s toward mid-week. High pressure will keep us mainly dry until a cold front approaches later next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara