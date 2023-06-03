SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm. Hi 81. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight. Partly Cloudy. Lo. 55. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Hi 77. Lo 55.

Many wake up to what will be a much more comfortable day outdoors. Movement of our back door cold front into the region brings highs down from a whopping low 90s temperature range Friday into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A few of us reaching 80 or 81 is also not out of the question. Perhaps the bigger focus however will be the rain chance Saturday. A few scattered showers and storms, as with Friday, are possible along with some locally heavy downpours. Accumulations will unfortunately be light for most, and many won’t reach more than a tenth of an inch of rain as drought conditions worsen. Outdoor comfort reigns into the evening, as temperatures drop into the mid 60s before hitting a crisper mid 50s range overnight.

Looking ahead the one big benefit to the dryness is outdoor comfort and security of plans. The building of an upper level trough heading into the mid part of next week brings some chance for the rogue shower, but dryness will be the prevailing condition across the viewing area over the next week. Certainly, the lack of rain is not ideal, but with highs stabilizing in the upper 70s next week, one could not imagine better outdoor weather to start June.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain