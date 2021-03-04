Front arrives today bringing more clouds & cooler/breezy conditions

TODAY: Early AM Sunny, Then Increasing Clouds & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 24. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery & Cooler. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Today will start sunny and calm, but there will be a front arriving for the midday hours. That means we do expect a stronger breeze for the second half of the morning into the afternoon. After dropping to the upper 30s for the early morning hours, we will still expect temperatures to rebound by some to the upper 40s. This front does not bring any shower activity with it, but it still means change in the weather pattern for the next few days.

A slow-moving upper level low pressure system will park itself to our north and spin several disturbances and seasonably cool air into the Commonwealth. High temperatures will remain in the low 40s Friday through Sunday with the strongest winds Friday and Saturday. Sunday turns calmer as warmer air waits on the horizon.

Next week is showing a strong warm weather signal. For this time of the year that means 60s, and possibly numbers near 70°! At this point the warm-up does not bring precipitation until next Thursday, so an extended dry period of weather is likely through then.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso