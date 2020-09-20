Frost advisory in place tonight- patchy frost issues through early Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Chilly! Lo 42.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 66. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Another Chilly Morning. Then Sunny & Cool. Hi 66.

A dry and cool air mass from southern Canada is the dominant weather feature through early this upcoming week. Tonight will feature an unseasonable chill again in the air. Most locations will drop to the low 40s, but the coldest valley could be sitting in the middle to upper 30s for Sunday morning. A frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as a result for all counties except Lancaster County. Widespread frost is not likely, again this would be more the exception to the rest of the Midstate in the low 40s tonight.

Sunday and Monday will be similar. Sunny, pleasantly cool, and high temperatures for the afternoon hovering around 10 degrees below normal in the mid-60s.

The sunny stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the week, with Wednesday and Thursday turning gradually warmer. Highs near 80 could last through next weekend, with mainly dry weather likely. No large fronts or infusions of moisture are looking likely at this time (unfortunately for our growing drought concerns!).

Tropical Update: We continue to watch two tropical systems, neither of which seem to want to benefit our locally dry forecast: Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. Teddy remains at Category 3 hurricane. Thankfully any threat to the United States appears minimal at this point, though direct impacts to the Canadian maritimes are increasingly likely by next Tuesday. ‘Beta’ in the Gulf will meander for a bit and is expected to impact the Texas coast by early next week, then possibly stalling along the northern Gulf coast for several days. Some of the moisture from Beta may eventually head north, but this looks very far out in our local forecast to have any sort of confidence in it.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso