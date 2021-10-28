Generally pleasant today, but clouds increase ahead of our next rainstorm

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Pleasant. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers Develop. Lo 50.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, PM Rain & Wind. Hi 57. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Sinking air and high pressure on the backside of Tuesday’s Nor’easter led to a lot of beautiful sunshine across Central PA yesterday. High temperatures even crept close to 70°! Other than the persistent breeze, it was quite pleasant. Thanks to clear skies last night and the winds going calm, temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning making for a chilly start. Today will be dry but with increasing clouds as our next storm tracks through the South and Midwest. Highs this afternoon will also be in the 60s with less of a breeze. It will be pleasant despite the increasing clouds. Showers will hold off until very late tonight and they will be light. Lows will be around 50°.

While showers will be off and on for the first part of Friday, a steady and heavy rain looks to develop by Friday afternoon and continue through most of Friday night. Highs will only be in the 50s tomorrow. It will turn windy later Friday too making for a dark and stormy start to Halloween weekend. Winds will be persistent around 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. While the heavy rain should end by Saturday, scattered showers will linger through much of the day. The system could even linger into Sunday morning with a few light showers too. Most of the measurable rain will come Friday night, however, with 1-2″ of rain possible through the entire event. By Sunday, we start to slowly clear out, but it will be breezy and cooler. We’ll maintain dry weather early next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s. As the seasons change, this is the time of year we typically see big fronts and gusty weather. This week is living up to the calendar for sure. Next week as we turn the calendar to November, signs are pointing to a cool down with highs in the 50s for several days. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara