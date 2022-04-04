TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lo 42.

TUESDAY: Afternoon Showers, Overnight Rain. Hi 60.

April showers are a real thing and we’ll get to experience plenty of them this week. Get set for a dreary, damp, and rainy week ahead. Today could be the only dry day we’ve got. Monday kicks off with sunshine and chilly temperatures. This afternoon, clouds increase with seasonable high temperatures in the mid-50s. Rain will hold off today, so any outdoor activities should be okay through this evening. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

Enjoy today because a damp stretch is ahead. Our first round of showers will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a batch of steady rain by Tuesday evening that will last into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be dry but the dry weather won’t last long as another round of steady rain is expected with a stalling front for Thursday. Between these two events, upwards of 2″ of rain is possible this week. No severe weather or flooding is anticipated though — just typical early Spring rain! It should be mostly beneficial to green up those lawns and bring about those May flowers.

Next weekend looks mainly dry but still rather cloudy with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. There could still be a stray shower on Saturday, but that’s about it. Overall, a fairly typical April week ahead with seasonable highs and plenty of showers.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara