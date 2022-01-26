Going from Arctic chill to above average warmth in early February

We have talked about an overall pattern shift from seasonable to even below average chill during January to a milder start to February. So far, much of the longer term guidance shows the transition between the colder air and a warmer pattern over the next week. Last week, we detailed this shift in air masses that should lead to rapid storm genesis along the East Coast this weekend (More active winter weather to end January before milder trends in February). By the way, that storm is no longer looking like much of a threat for snow in Central PA.

Normal high temperatures for the end of January sit in the upper 30s, while early February we do finally hit 40°. Next week there is the potential for highs in the 50s for at least a few days. A large ridge of high pressure over the east coast will help pump mild air from southwest to northeast:

Beyond the first week of February, colder air may interrupt the warm-up as the pattern flattens out to a more seasonable look. Again, by the middle of February our high temperatures should be in the lower to middle 40s with nighttime temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Longer outlooks into the middle of the month show these seasonable type of numbers (see the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day Outlook below, the grey contour is normal conditions). With that said, the middle of February is climatologically the most active time of the year for winter storm activity. Near average temperatures would certainly put us in line to stay active in terms of snow, sleet, and rain potential.