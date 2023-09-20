TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 77.

Yesterday was absolutely perfect by September standards. We repeat that today, tomorrow, and most of Friday as the weather stays dry, pleasant, and comfortable through the end of the week with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the 70s the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. How great is that?

Uncertainty looms for the weekend forecast as a coastal low will ride up the eastern seaboard and have some effect on our weather. Questions remain, however, as to much of an effect that will be. Some model guidance suggests clouds increase late Friday and while overcast skies hang around for Saturday, the moisture from the storm stays east and zooms away by Sunday leaving our region completely dry. Other models suggest rain for Saturday from this storm that could linger into Sunday morning before the storm moves northward. It appears the storm no longer wants to linger, but now the question is will it actually rain here or not?

A few things are coming into focus, however: Friday and Saturday will be breezy as the storm will be close, no matter if it actually rains. It will also be cooler on Saturday thanks to cloud cover. And not all of the weekend will be wet. While Saturday could be, the second half of Sunday appears to be dry on most model guidance at this time. For those traveling to the Penn State Whiteout this weekend, best to plan for some showers at this point, with the hope that the storm stays far enough east to not have much impact on State College. We will continue to monitor the weekend forecast and post updates several times per day. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara