TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid, Breezy. Hi 82. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 64.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Gorgeous! Hi 84.

While some areas reported over 1″ of rain yesterday, others areas didn’t see much add up in the rain gauge. It was feast or famine again with scattered downpours and storms through the early evening on Tuesday. As the storms departed, clearing skies took over and it will be a pleasant start to this Wednesday. Temperatures haven’t cooled just yet, however, and the humidity is still dropping, so that cool and crisp autumn feel will have to wait until tomorrow morning.

Today will be day 1 of more comfortable air as sunshine, less humidity, and a refreshing westerly breeze move into the area. The comfortable air continues into tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity. Friday morning will be our coolest day of the week with some places dropping into the upper 50s. Are you excited yet?

Don’t get used to the comfortable air though as warmer temperatures and slightly higher humidity will surge back into Central PA this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks dry, there might be a few t-storms that develop Sunday afternoon. It still looks like we’ll see a better chance for t-storms on Labor Day Monday, although it certainly won’t be a washout. Overall, rain chances continue to look limited. Long-range models keep the region hot through early September. Stay tuned! The tropics continue to look quiet. For now…

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara