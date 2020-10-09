Gorgeous today, rain from Delta moves in late this weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 72.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 54.
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm. Hi 80.
SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Rain Develops. Hi 76.
Today will feature high pressure sitting directly overhead. That means a gorgeous day is on tap with sunny skies and despite a cool start, a warm afternoon is on the way too. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a gorgeous blue sky. Tonight will be calm with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow also starts off sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be a warm day tomorrow with highs around 80°! The clouds will come from Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall later today as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane across western Louisiana. As Delta tracks north, clouds will come with it first. Sunday will be overcast, but likely dry for much of the day. We anticipate showers to develop toward Sunday evening (Franklin County could see showers by late afternoon), with a steady rain developing for Sunday night and Monday. Current rainfall projections show 0.50-1.00″ of rain for much of the area. Some lingering showers will be around Tuesday before skies clear and temperatures warm back up for the middle part of next week. We’ll continue to watch the track of Delta over the weekend, so check back for more updates. Enjoy the sunshine today!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara