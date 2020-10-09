Gorgeous today, rain from Delta moves in late this weekend

High pressure across the southern U.S. will pump warm air into Central PA today. A cold front will push the region this evening and it will be quite windy ahead of it. The region will stay dry and sunny despite the front, but a taste of summer returns today with high temperatures making a run at 80°! Expect a westerly wind between 10-20 mph today, with gusts near 40 mph. As the front marches through, skies will be clear again tonight with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow looks pleasant: cooler and continued breezy with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. There will be piles of leaves to rake after the winds over the next couple of days!

Friday looks sunny and pleasant with highs back in the 70s. Saturday will start off sunny with clouds moving in later in the day. All eyes will be on Hurricane Delta by the end of this week as it will likely be a major hurricane upon landfall along the Gulf coast. It is most likely to strike Louisana early Friday and then push north and east during the day Saturday. Long-range guidance doesn’t agree on the timing of any leftover rain locally from Delta. We have also been in a very dry pattern that has precluded our region from any big rain events in a while. We remain cautiously optimistic for some rain from Delta late this weekend. The most likely timing would be Sunday into Monday. We will continue to track Delta and the latest path of the storm over the coming days. Stay tuned!