TODAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 82.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 82.

A secondary front moved through yesterday evening and ushered in another shot of dry air overnight. While dewpoints have dropped significantly from yesterday, temperatures remain relatively mild. This is thanks to some lingering clouds over southeast PA this morning as the front lingers a bit. As the front departs this morning, sunshine will be abundant today and it will be a gorgeous afternoon! Highs will be in the lower 80s. Tonight will bring ideal conditions for radiational cooling: clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure parked right over Central PA. That will lead to our coolest morning in about a month with lows dipping to around 60° Saturday morning!

The weekend is looking stellar with abundant sunshine for Saturday and the comfy weather stays put too. Highs will be in the lower 80s again. More clouds will move in Sunday afternoon though with our next chance for showers coming Sunday night and next Monday as an upper low settles over the Northeast. This low looks to keep the heat at bay for quite a while, so it’s entirely possible we don’t see a 90° day for at least the next week to 10 days! Just how much rain we see is a question for next week. Monday could be our best and maybe only chance at a few showers. Stay tuned. In the meantime, enjoy the cooler and less humid air!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara