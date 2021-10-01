Gorgeous weather to kick off October, next week could be damp

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 49.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 77.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers. Hi 80.

Today will continue our pleasant stretch of weather as we flip the calendar to October. It will stay dry and seasonably cool this afternoon with highs near 70°. Tonight will once again offer comfortable sleeping weather with clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer and feature lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next two days look fantastic!

A period of unsettled weather looks to begin late Sunday and could last into next week. Fortunately, showers should not arrive until Sunday evening, meaning most of the weekend will be dry. Sunday will have highs near 80°! The weekend will certainly be warmer! Light showers will stick around for both Monday and Tuesday. There is a ton of uncertainty next week in terms of how long the rain sticks around and just how much rain will fall. Some model guidance keeps the rain going through most of the week and projects a few inches over the week-long period. Other guidance kicks the front out by late Tuesday and keeps the rest of the week dry. At this point, let’s plan for damp conditions for most of the week, with the hope that things improve by mid-week. We’ll keep you posted on the trends through the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara