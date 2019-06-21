Gradual clearing today, breezy too, still a stray shower around

TODAY: Gradual Clearing, Breezy, Stray Shower. Hi 80. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 59. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80.

The stalled boundary that has been draped over Central PA all week will finally start to break down today. Clearing will be a gradual process today and it will be breezy too as the front starts to move out. Enough energy may be left over for a stray shower to develop later today, but most places will stay dry. Highs will be around 80 degrees with lowering humidity. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s.

The weekend will feature fantastic weather! Both Saturday and Sunday will have mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 80s, and comfortable humidity. It will be a perfect weekend for outdoor activities. Enjoy!

Next week doesn’t look too bad either. Heat and humidity will build back into the region with highs in the upper 80s each day. A stray t-storm could develop Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but most places will likely just be hot and dry. It actually doesn’t look like a wet pattern moving forward so let’s hope we can dry out a bit!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara