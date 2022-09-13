TODAY: Gradual Clearing, Turning Breezy & Less Humid. Hi 79. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 59.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Hi 80.

Most of the rain occurred over York and Lancaster counties yesterday with rain amounts between 0.50-2.00″. We mentioned SE areas yesterday as the likely “rainiest zone” and that certainly played out as other areas across Central PA experienced spotty showers and just a humid afternoon with the sun breaking through here and there. Whether you are sick of the rain by now, or still wanting more, it appears as if another prolonged dry and quiet stretch is ahead of us as we approach the midway point of the month.

It will start off warm and muggy this morning with lingering cloud cover. A northwesterly breeze increases later to allow for clearing skies and less humid conditions for the remainder of the day. It should be a pleasant and sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of this week remains dry and comfortable. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. This is great “open your windows” weather and perfect for outdoor activities. Awesome sleeping weather too! As the weekend approaches, temperatures start to climb higher, back into the 80s. By next week, there is a good chance the upper 80s return with plenty of late summer heat to follow. We’ll keep you posted. Enjoy the break in the humidity and a return to outdoor weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara