TODAY: Gradual Clearing, Milder. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 50.

TUESDAY: PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 72.

After a cool and windy stretch of weather last week, this week will offer milder temperatures and some unsettled weather to go along with the warm-up. Today will start off rather cloudy but as winds turn more westerly, skies should clear throughout the day. That will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon, making for a decent day for any outdoor plans. Dry weather will continue tonight through the first half of tomorrow.

An incoming area of low pressure will bring more showers tomorrow and Wednesday. While the first half of Tuesday looks dry, the afternoon and evening will feature showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday morning looks damp, with more thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. After drying out Thursday, steady rain will move in for Friday and Saturday as another slow-moving area of low pressure sets up nearby. Some long-range guidance now keeps this low overhead for Mother’s Day too, keeping showery and cool weather going into Sunday. While not a given yet, plan on damp conditions for Mom, with the hope it can change by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara